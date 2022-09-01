CHIVAS Brothers, the Dumbarton-based Scotch whisky giant, has reported strong sales of its flagship brands amid a “robust” performance in emerging markets, while underlining its commitment to investing in the sustainability of its operations.

The distiller behind the Ballantine’s and Chivas Regal brands highlighted a significant increase in global demand for Scotch whisky and emphasised its "resilience" amid the growing cost-of-living crisis as it reported a 25 per cent rise in net sales for the year to June. Mature markets saw growth of 16%, while sales increased by 34% in emerging markets; growth was especially strong in Brazil and India.