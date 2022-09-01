Daily deals and events company itison has launched a recruitment drive for more than 250 team members for its major events this winter, including GlasGLOW and Elfingrove.

The company, run by Glasgow-based entrepreneur Oli Norman, said it is looking for recruits across a variety of roles to help deliver events running from October through to December. These include the dinosaur-themed GlasGLOW at the city's Botanic Gardens and the return of Elfingrove - billed as Scotland's largest bespoke ice rink - both of which are expected to attract up to 350,000 visitors.