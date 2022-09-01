Daily deals and events company itison has launched a recruitment drive for more than 250 team members for its major events this winter, including GlasGLOW and Elfingrove.

The company, run by Glasgow-based entrepreneur Oli Norman, said it is looking for recruits across a variety of roles to help deliver events running from October through to December. These include the dinosaur-themed GlasGLOW at the city's Botanic Gardens and the return of Elfingrove - billed as Scotland's largest bespoke ice rink - both of which are expected to attract up to 350,000 visitors.

Roles include stewards, costumed stewards, bar and catering staff. The company emphasised that enthusiasm, rather than prior experience, is "the most desirable skill for the jobs" with training days running from October 20 to October 23 before GlasGLOW begins on October 26.

Set up in 2010, itison began life as a daily deals voucher website before expanding into running its own events. Mr Norman also owns a number of bars and restaurants in Glasgow.

Kick continues acquisition spree with deal for Paisley's Consilium

Tech sector consolidator Kick ICT has hit the half-way mark in its drive to become a £50 million turnover operation with the latest in a string of acquisitions.

The IT services provider has bought Consilium UK of Paisley for an undisclosed sum, taking its run rate turnover to £25m and boosting headcount by 25 to 160 employees. Consilium director Richard Abrams has been appointed head of technical services of the enlarged group, with co-directors Stuart Beattie and David Hood also moving across as part of the deal.

New chairman appointed at Scottish Financial Enterprise

Scottish Financial Enterprise has appointed a new chairman.

John McGuigan, group customer director of Phoenix Group, is stepping up from the deputy role to succeed Philip Grant. Mr Grant, whose three-year term ends in November, is standing down as he prepares to retire from his post as Scottish executive chair of Lloyds Banking Group.

