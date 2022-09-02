The number of job adverts across the UK hit a new high for 2022 in the final full week of August amid a surge in new postings with the resumption of activity following the summer break.
New postings were also bolstered by start of the push to hire seasonal workers in the run-up to the festive season. Retailer John Lewis is among those currently looking for temporary workers, with plans to bring on 10,000 seasonal staff.
Figures from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) show a total of 2.08 million active job adverts during the week to August 28, with all regions across the UK showing an increase in job adverts. The number of new listings reached 269,000, the second-highest so far this year.
The REC said continuing shortages of labour and skills means that jobs taking longer to fill, resulting in postings staying active for longer.
Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC, said the incoming Prime Minister must prioritise the economy by working with business to develop a workforce strategy that can support growth. This should include reforms to the Apprenticeship Levy, and an increase in the number and length of work visas for key sectors.
“A surge in new postings in late August is the result of recruitment restarting as people return from holidays, combined with preparation for the Christmas peak in manufacturing and logistics,” Mr Carberry said. “It is still a good time to be looking for a job – the number of active job vacancies reflects a shortage of candidates for many key roles.”
Except for dancers, actors and entertainers, all occupations recorded a “notable” increase in job adverts.
