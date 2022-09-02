By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

Scottish law firm Brodies has opened an office in Inverness, following what it described as a “busy year for Highlands and Islands clients”.

The firm said, with its new Inverness office in Cradlehall Business Park, it aimed to “grow from its existing team of 12 lawyers currently based in the Highlands and Islands”.

Brodies noted it had, in the last 12 months, worked with clients including Inverness College, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Lerwick Port Authority, and Stornoway Port Authority. It also highlighted its work in the Highlands and Islands for individuals, and for clients in the renewable energy sector.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: ‘Emergency’ – reality catches up with Tories, who fail to do anything about it

The law firm added that it had been appointed by the Tomatin Distillery Company to provide legal and commercial advice to support a new market access strategy in the US.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: EU shows up desperate Tory failure in sad Brexit crusade

Nick Scott, managing partner of Brodies, said: “We are grateful to our clients in the Highlands and Islands for their continued support and for seeking the advice of our lawyers on new and interesting instructions, as well as their day-to-day business, and personal and family matters. With our new office in Inverness, our clients will benefit from greater proximity to our lawyers.”

Brodies announced in July that it had increased operating profits to £46.1 million in the year to April, from £39m in the prior 12 months.

It hailed a 12th consecutive year of growth as it unveiled a 19.5% rise in revenues to £98.5m for the 12 months to April 30, and flagged an increase in its workforce to 771.

Brodies said in July: “The financial year to April 2021 had seen the firm prioritise the wellbeing, roles and financial security of all colleagues at the height of the pandemic.”

It added that this “judgement” had seen it “begin the year to April 2022 with a full complement of colleagues across all areas”.

Brodies, which has offices in Aberdeen, Brussels, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, has more than 100 partners.