By Ian McConnell
Business Editor
Scottish law firm Brodies has opened an office in Inverness, following what it described as a “busy year for Highlands and Islands clients”.
The firm said, with its new Inverness office in Cradlehall Business Park, it aimed to “grow from its existing team of 12 lawyers currently based in the Highlands and Islands”.
Brodies noted it had, in the last 12 months, worked with clients including Inverness College, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Lerwick Port Authority, and Stornoway Port Authority. It also highlighted its work in the Highlands and Islands for individuals, and for clients in the renewable energy sector.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: ‘Emergency’ – reality catches up with Tories, who fail to do anything about it
The law firm added that it had been appointed by the Tomatin Distillery Company to provide legal and commercial advice to support a new market access strategy in the US.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: EU shows up desperate Tory failure in sad Brexit crusade
Nick Scott, managing partner of Brodies, said: “We are grateful to our clients in the Highlands and Islands for their continued support and for seeking the advice of our lawyers on new and interesting instructions, as well as their day-to-day business, and personal and family matters. With our new office in Inverness, our clients will benefit from greater proximity to our lawyers.”
Brodies announced in July that it had increased operating profits to £46.1 million in the year to April, from £39m in the prior 12 months.
It hailed a 12th consecutive year of growth as it unveiled a 19.5% rise in revenues to £98.5m for the 12 months to April 30, and flagged an increase in its workforce to 771.
Brodies said in July: “The financial year to April 2021 had seen the firm prioritise the wellbeing, roles and financial security of all colleagues at the height of the pandemic.”
It added that this “judgement” had seen it “begin the year to April 2022 with a full complement of colleagues across all areas”.
Brodies, which has offices in Aberdeen, Brussels, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, has more than 100 partners.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here