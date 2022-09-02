Ryanair flew a record number of passengers for the fourth month in a row during August as it continued to consolidate its position as Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers.

The Irish low-cost carrier - which unlike many airlines made a point of keeping its pilots and crew up-to-date with their flying hours during the pandemic - flew 16.9 million passengers in August compared to a pre-Covid peak of 14.9 million in August 2019.