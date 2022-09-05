By Ian McConnell

A SELECTION of Scotland’s premium food and drink offerings, including whisky and beer and plant-based snacks, will be on show this week at a major trade event in Singapore.

Scottish Development International is leading a delegation of 13 companies, ranging from whisky distillers and craft brewers to plant-based snack manufacturers and soft-fruit growers, at Food & Hotel Asia. SDI, the international arm of taxpayer-funded Scottish Enterprise, described FHA as “the continent’s largest food and drink trade event, that brings together the global food and hospitality community”.

The event is expected to be attended by 35,000 people from more than 50 countries and regions across the world, SDI noted. It said the event would provide the Scottish companies in attendance with “valuable access to significant buyers including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers”.

Neil McInnes, head of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific lead for consumer industries at SDI, said: “Scotland is renowned overseas as a land of food and drink, particularly here in the Asia-Pacific region. This is...the first major trade show in Asia that Scottish companies will have travelled out to post-Covid, as we look to support companies to re-engage with customers and support their continued recovery, post-pandemic, by helping them to target new markets in Asia-Pacific.”

Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewery, which produces naturally gluten-free and vegan craft beers, will be among the Scottish companies exhibiting.

Sales manager Elliot Lamb said: “We’re already seeing good export growth in the European market but exhibiting at Food & Hotel Asia gives us an opportunity to showcase our...craft beers...to a new audience. We’ve identified Asia, and specifically Singapore, as a priority for our export business...and we are hoping to meet with importers and distributors from multiple markets.”