By Ian McConnell
A SELECTION of Scotland’s premium food and drink offerings, including whisky and beer and plant-based snacks, will be on show this week at a major trade event in Singapore.
Scottish Development International is leading a delegation of 13 companies, ranging from whisky distillers and craft brewers to plant-based snack manufacturers and soft-fruit growers, at Food & Hotel Asia. SDI, the international arm of taxpayer-funded Scottish Enterprise, described FHA as “the continent’s largest food and drink trade event, that brings together the global food and hospitality community”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Anticipated opposition to frightening Truss Brexit bill is very good news
The event is expected to be attended by 35,000 people from more than 50 countries and regions across the world, SDI noted. It said the event would provide the Scottish companies in attendance with “valuable access to significant buyers including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers”.
READ MORE: Travel: Taiwan – from historic temples to high-speed rail
Neil McInnes, head of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific lead for consumer industries at SDI, said: “Scotland is renowned overseas as a land of food and drink, particularly here in the Asia-Pacific region. This is...the first major trade show in Asia that Scottish companies will have travelled out to post-Covid, as we look to support companies to re-engage with customers and support their continued recovery, post-pandemic, by helping them to target new markets in Asia-Pacific.”
Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewery, which produces naturally gluten-free and vegan craft beers, will be among the Scottish companies exhibiting.
Sales manager Elliot Lamb said: “We’re already seeing good export growth in the European market but exhibiting at Food & Hotel Asia gives us an opportunity to showcase our...craft beers...to a new audience. We’ve identified Asia, and specifically Singapore, as a priority for our export business...and we are hoping to meet with importers and distributors from multiple markets.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here