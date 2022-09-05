TWO of Scotland’s leading business figures have sparked a debate on the real reasons behind the UK energy emergency, while urging government to do more to mitigate its impact on people already suffering the dire effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, Sir Willie Haughey said: “I’d love someone to tell me: if we only get a very small percentage of our energy from Russia, why is there this huge spike in the cost? If someone can explain how at the start of the year we were told energy this year might go up by 34 per cent yet now we’re talking 300% or even 400% . . . what happened?

“What’s it got to do with Russia? What’s it got to do with Ukraine? There are things that don’t add up at the moment.

“Men and women in the street really need to know answers. If only a percentage of our energy comes from Russia, why have we a huge increase in energy costs?”

Sir Tom Hunter admitted: “I don’t fully understand it but what I’m trying to understand is that when Covid arrived the government stepped in. I think they did quite a good job at helping people through it. But this is a new emergency and a threat to livelihoods. If you’re a consumer, the price cap is going up by 80% in October, unbelievably. If you’re a business, especially a small business, there is no cap. So, your energy costs can go up as high as 300%. There’s no business can deal with that. Is it their fault? Of course, not. And it comes at a difficult time because there’s no leadership in the country.”

Speaking as a guest on the show, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation Sean McGrath said: “The cost of the business crisis really is what’s foremost in the minds for most people we work with. There’s a variety of questions they’re coming out with, things they’re worried about.

“The biggest question we’re hearing is what can government actually do? People are hearing about the requirement for them to act but not hearing suggestions or options.”

Lord Haughey pointed to the proposal by the Scottish Government to have our own utility company that had “never seen the light of day”, adding: “Unfortunately, at the moment nuclear is still a big part of a solution, but while we have a coalition between the Greens and the SNP, that will be a big problem for us in Scotland.

“I’d like to have a grown-up conversation and say to the Greens in Scotland, the Greens in Germany have just agreed the only way forward for them is to open all the coal mines again, which is one of the worst pollutants. So, I think we need to have a serious conversation about how we supply utilities.

“The new Seagreen wind turbine field is fantastic. We must have the weather conditions here that we could become self-sufficient in energy. I think it should be a number one target for the Government.”

Sir Tom was keen to underline that when a crisis hits good leaders step up but added: “Unfortunately, there’s a vacuum in leadership in the UK just now . Am I confident the quality of the leadership is going to lead us through this? I stay optimistic. But some big decisions need to be made and there are no perfect solutions.

“Fundamentally, people are opposed to nuclear but is the choice nuclear or dependence on Russia? There’s not a perfect answer but good leaders honestly debate then make the decisions. I’d encourage our politicians to recognise we are facing real threats. We need to rip up the rule book. We need to look at where we are and our leaders have to step up and not be bound by political dogma.”