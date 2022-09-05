Sir Tom Hunter has announced an exciting evolution of the Scale Up Scotland initiative. Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show, he revealed Scale Up Scotland 2.0 will build on the success of the original scheme for entrepreneurs, with intensive, strategic support.
“Scale-ups grow by more than 20 per cent over three years but we all know they are actually the rocket fuel,” said Sir Tom. “They are the ones who employ the people, pay the taxes and really move the economic dial.”
Research, including an Oxford Economics study commissioned by his Hunter Foundation, shows scale-ups are vital for the economy and feed into the Government’s 10-year economic strategy.
He added: “It was Ewan Hunter, our chief executive at the Foundation, who came up with Scale Up Scotland, which was taking the best of businesses that wanted to grow. There is another group, however, who are sitting with a turnover of five to 10 million today but whose ambitions are to go to a hundred million.
“So, we got together with the Scottish National Investment Bank, and its chairman Willie Watt, and we said this is where you should be investing. Willie said yes. That was great for a government body because there was no mucking about.
“What can we do to help them? First, we can bring them together and provide peer-to-peer support and learning. They learn so much from each other and support each other. Second, we’ll get seasoned entrepreneurs who’ve been through recessions, know how to grow their business, know about internationalisation.
“Then we’re going to bring everyone together to retreats at our new home, Blair Estate in Ayrshire.
“The scale-ups will spend their afternoons with entrepreneurs. We’ll have dinners and really get into it about what’s on their minds. We have entrepreneurs they would never normally get to meet who will inspire them but also be honest, talk about failures and challenges and finding a way through.
“Hopefully, at the end of the 12-month programme, they will say: ‘That was amazing! That’s something not happening anywhere else in the world!’.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here