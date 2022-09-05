Following reports that workers at Apple are pushing back against a return-to-office order and petitioning for the right to continue to operate from home, Sir Tom and Lord Haughey have raised questions about the long-term future of home-based working post-Covid.

“I’ve been talking to various businesses and decided there isn’t one size fits all,” said Sir Tom. “My own team voted to work from home three days a week and come in two days. This works for us because these are people who’ve worked together for many years.

“On average, a person will have been with us 20 years and some a lot longer. They’re doing accounting, they’re doing admin, they’re doing legal work and so that set-up works for us.

“I don’t think, however, having spoken to a lot of businesses in the creative industries and companies bringing on apprentices, that you can nurture new starts who are sitting at home.

“Mentorship, listening to what’s really going on in the business, understanding the company through a chat over a cup of coffee . . . these are the nuggets that bring people on and you simply can’t do that from home.

“Every business has to listen to its people but there has to be a balance between what’s right for the individual and right for the business.

“Ultimately, you have to do what’s right for the business because, if it doesn’t make money and prosper, you’re not going to employ people.”

Lord Haughey agreed there has to be the right balance put in place, but added: “I don’t think workers will be suing anyone for home working once they start to get their energy bills in.

“In fact, I think they’ll be delighted to get to their work, to get a heat when someone else is paying for it. I’m serious about that!”