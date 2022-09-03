SP ENERGY Networks has opened a new support room to spot potential faults on its electricity network before they happen.
The LV (Low Voltage) support room has been set up at the power network provider’s Cambuslang depot on the outskirts of Glasgow and uses advanced monitoring technology to provide real-time information on supplies across its operating area.
The company said the data can be used to improve the way faults are located and understood, preventing unnecessary power cuts and helping keep the lights on for homes and businesses.
Craig Arthur, SP distribution director for central and southern Scotland at SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re continuously innovating to provide our customers with the best service possible while leading the way towards a greener, electric future. Faults are an unavoidable part of any energy network and our LV support room is helping to revolutionise the way we spot and handle problems when they happen.
“It improves network performance, reduces network interruptions and reduces time off supply for our customers. And as more customers apply to connect electric vehicles and heat pumps, the cumulative demand on the electricity network increases significantly and can lead to new or larger infrastructure being required to service that demand. The LV support room means we now have a full picture of that demand and can use the data gathered to better inform investment decisions for the LV network – both in terms of where the investment is needed and crucially, when.
“It’s allowing us to maximise our capacity for low carbon technologies, which will help us support the UK to achieve its net-zero ambitions.”
The fault support room will involve analysis of data from across central and southern Scotland, including Ayrshire, Dumfries, Edinburgh and the Borders, Glasgow and Lanarkshire, SP Energy Networks said.
