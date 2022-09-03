THE former headquarters of the New Aberdeen Savings Bank, an institution set up for “receiving such small sums as may be saved from the earnings [of] tradesmen, mechanics, labourers, servants, etc.”, is up for sale.

Savills, acting jointly with FG Burnett, has been appointed to find a buyer for the category B-listed property at 17 to 19 Union Terrace. The building overlooks the emerging Union Terrace Gardens development.