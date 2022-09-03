THE former headquarters of the New Aberdeen Savings Bank, an institution set up for “receiving such small sums as may be saved from the earnings [of] tradesmen, mechanics, labourers, servants, etc.”, is up for sale.
Savills, acting jointly with FG Burnett, has been appointed to find a buyer for the category B-listed property at 17 to 19 Union Terrace. The building overlooks the emerging Union Terrace Gardens development.
The Renaissance-style building was designed by prominent local architect William Kelly in 1895, and it opened as the head office of the New Aberdeen Savings Bank.
“The façade of the original building encompasses a grand, double-height banking hall and ornate architectural features, with office and residential accommodation on the upper floors,” said Savills. “There is also a substantial basement, offering a variety of rooms.”
Niall Macleod, of Savills, said: “This opportunity is being brought to the market, just as Union Terrace Gardens nears completion: its new occupiers will greatly benefit from the fantastic amenity and green space being created here in the city centre.”
He added: "The re-purposing of 17 to 19 Union Terrace offers a great opportunity to be part of this exciting regeneration of our city centre."
