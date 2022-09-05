FRASERS Property has secured three new lettings at West 100 & 200, the £14 million industrial development at the former Rolls Royce factory in Hillington Park.

Headlam, the European floor covering distributor, is relocating to an 8,598 square foot unit at the site, which will serve as its new showroom and distribution hub.

Hampshire-based Golf Principles, a specialist fitted golf equipment supplier, will move into Scotland for the first time after signing up for 5,111 sq ft of space, while existing tenant J&E Hall, the refrigeration company, will expand its presence with a move to a bigger unit. It has also taken a 5,111 sq ft of space.

West 100 & 200 was the biggest speculative new-build scheme at Hillington in 25 years, and brought 132,774 square feet of modern industrial and logistics accommodation to the market when it was completed in March. The latest lettings take occupancy at the scheme to more than 33 per cent, less than five months following its completion.

Kayfoam, the largest converter of industrial and technical foams in Scotland, took the largest unit at West 100, spanning 25,476 sq ft, in a deal announced in February.

Hillington Park, located close to the M8 motorway, three miles from Glasgow Airport, and seven miles from the city centre, is Scotland’s largest industrial estate, home to more than 500 organisations employing around 8,000 people.

Derek Aitken, senior asset manager at Hillington Park, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Headlam and Golf Principles to Hillington Park, and to assist the future development of J&E Hall’s business. Our construction products and services and engineering clusters will be further enhanced by their arrivals and expansions.

“The strategic decision by Frasers Property to invest £14m in a speculative development to meet demand for modern industrial and logistics space in the Greater Glasgow market is already showing success in a short period of time.

"West 100 & 200, located on the former Rolls Royce factory site, was completed in March 2022 and is attracting interest from the manufacturing, construction services and logistics sectors, all of which are already prominent at Hillington Park. We have two more units under offer and with proposals in the pipeline, we are confident that the majority of the development will be let out by the year-end.”