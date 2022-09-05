WORK has started on a new £12.5m new affordable housing development in the Scottish Borders.

Cruden Building, part of the Cruden Group, is building 64 energy-efficient new homes on behalf of Eildon Housing Association.

The development contributes to Eildon’s strategy to address the housing supply needs of the region, investing £120m into the Borders economy and building up to 800 affordable new homes across the area.

The "much-needed" 64 new homes will be built on the former Earlston High School site, which is being designed by local architects Aitken Turnbull. The new homes will comprise two, three and four bedroomed homes, apartments and cottage flats.

It is claimed the low carbon development will use significantly less energy than conventional homes through green measures including air source heat pumps.

A sustainable urban drainage pond will naturally reduce surface water flooding, improve water quality and enhance the biodiversity of the environment on the site.

It is claimed the development and the wider community will also benefit from the upgraded water plant from Scottish Water and the road access which will also be upgraded with primary access through East Green and secondary access through the Station Road Industrial Estate.

Nile Istephan, Eildon Housing chief executive, said: "I’m really pleased we’re now starting work at Earlston, as affordable housing supply in the Borders still remains in huge demand, particularly now with soaring costs. It’s fantastic we can use as many local trades and businesses as possible, enhancing the economy right here in the Borders."

Councillor David Parker said: “With soaring energy costs at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it's more important than ever to ensure we are building homes that are low carbon, healthy and affordable. This new housing development also provides a variety of house types to suit differing needs and environmentally friendly features.”

Craig Giblett, director of Cruden Building Scotland, said: “We are delighted to begin working on another important development for Eildon Housing Association - the eighth development we have carried out over the last five years.

"As well as building these sustainable, modern homes which make a huge difference to local residents, we will also be bringing a range of community benefits, including new jobs and training opportunities to the area."

New tenants move into former Rolls-Royce factory

FRASERS Property has secured three new lettings at West 100 & 200, the £14 million industrial development at the former Rolls Royce factory in Hillington Park.

Headlam, the European floor covering distributor, is relocating to an 8,598 square foot unit at the site, which will serve as its new showroom and distribution hub.

​Scottish food and drink, including beer and whisky, on show in Asia

A SELECTION of Scotland’s premium food and drink offerings, including whisky and beer and plant-based snacks, will be on show this week at a major trade event in Singapore.

Scottish Development International is leading a delegation of 13 companies, ranging from whisky distillers and craft brewers to plant-based snack manufacturers and soft-fruit growers, at Food & Hotel Asia.

