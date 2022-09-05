By Ian McConnell

One of Scotland’s oldest pubs, The Griffin in Glasgow, has been bought by Isle of Skye Brewing Company owner Kenny Webster, signalling his first move into the licensed trade.

Mr Webster purchased the bar – which has operated on the corner of Bath Street and Elmbank Street since 1903 – from city publican and entrepreneur Oli Norman for an undisclosed sum.

The Griffin, which has lain empty since March 2020 after being forced to close during the lockdown, is due to reopen this week following a £40,000 refurbishment.

Mr Webster, who also owns the Black Wolf Brewery in Throsk, Stirlingshire, and North Coast Brewery in Kinloss, said it had been his intention to buy a bar for some time, but he was waiting for the right opportunity.

The businessman, who will employ 15 people, is targeting a turnover of £1 million in its first year of trading, doubling to £2m by the end of year three.

He said: “Being a brewer, it’s a natural fit to move into the licensed trade, but I wasn’t going to acquire any pub just for the sake of it.

“It had to be the right one and, when the Griffin became available, I knew that was it. It ticked all the boxes.”