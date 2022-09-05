WORK has started on six new indoor tennis courts after the pandemic put the project on hold for two years.

Developers Clark Contracts, which has bases in Edinburgh and Paisley, has moved into Oriam, Scotland's Sports Performance Centre, at Heriot-Watt University's Edinburgh campus, to break ground on the ambitious development.

Costing £4.5 million, the project will take around 12 months to complete with the first players expected to be welcomed onto court from late summer next year.

Oriam is set to be a destination for tennis for students and the local community but also nationally, as well as bringing hope of creating the next Sir Andy Murray.

The tennis centre will primarily serve the communities of West Edinburgh, Midlothian, West Lothian and Fife, and comes against growing calls for additional world-class tennis amenities to be made available to the public.

It is being funded in partnership between Oriam, the Lawn Tennis Association, sportscotland and Tennis Scotland through the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis (TSIT) fund.

Ross Campbell, executive director at Oriam, was joined by Mel Young, Chair, sportscotland, Paul Guyer, Property Director at the LTA, Blane Dodds, Chief Executive of Tennis Scotland, Andrew Jefferson, Global Chief Financial Officer at Heriot-Watt University and Professor Mark Biggs, Vice-Principal and Provost of Heriot-Watt University as the diggers moved in to begin the works.

L-R: Michael Scanlan from Clarks, Paul Guyer from LTA, Mel Young Chair of Sports Scotland, Professor Mark Biggs, Blane Dodds Chief Executive of Tennis Scotland, Andrew Jefferson and Ross Campbell, Executive Director at Oriam

He said the aim of the new courts is to encourage more people to pick up a racket, particularly from the local community as well as staff and students at Heriot-Watt University.

“We are delighted to be breaking ground on this high-profile project,” he said.

“I would like to extend my thanks to our partners the LTA, sportscotland and Tennis Scotland for their continued support and investment. This tennis facility is another sign, alongside our high-profile partners and the development of our new academic programmes, that Heriot-Watt is an ambitious sporting university.”

Delayed by two years because of the pandemic, the facility will adjoin Oriam's existing complex, which already boasts full size indoor and outdoor synthetic pitches, seven grass pitches, 12-court and four-court sports halls, public and performance gyms, hydropool, and physiotherapy clinic. Once completed, the new courts will increase Oriam's footprint by 4,000 sqm.

A number of new tennis coaching and support jobs will be created by the time the project is completed, bringing a welcome employment boost to the area. The addition of six new tennis courts also fulfils an obligation by Oriam to replace three tennis courts that were removed to make way for its arrival in 2016.

Heriot-Watt University and Oriam recently launched a Sport and Exercise Science degree programme combining cutting edge teaching with world-leading sports facilities.

Professor Richard A Williams, Principal and Vice-Chancellor at Heriot-Watt University said the arrival of the new tennis centre will enhance the institution's fast-growing reputation in sport.

He added: “The commencement of construction on this exciting project is a landmark moment for Oriam and paves the way for the provision of world-class tennis facilities at our Edinburgh campus. “

Mel Young MBE, chair of sportscotland said: “This is not only a significant development for tennis but for the wider sporting system in Scotland. It is fantastic to see our partnership with Oriam and Heriot-Watt delivering additional world-class sporting facilities, building on Oriam's reputation as a place where community, student and performance sport can thrive together.”

