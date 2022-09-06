The head of Scotland’s first complex needs college has said it will be a “lifeline” for families, after dozens of young people were forced to move to England for specialist further education.
Liz McConnachie’s remarks come as she prepares to take the reins at Capability Scotland’s Corseford College in Renfrewshire.
The institution, which is set to welcome 15 students for classes starting this month, has been designed to allow individuals with complex additional support needs (CASN) continue their learning beyond the age of 18.
Complex disabilities include conditions such as significant developmental delay, significant intellectual or cognitive impairments, and sensory impairments. Among Corseford’s facilities are sensory suites, a specialist hydrotherapy pool and full-sized trampolines for rebound therapy.
England and Wales already boast many colleges that are equipped to serve CASN students, including 46 with a model like Corseford’s.
However, figures from Capability Scotland show the absence of similar opportunities north of the Border has resulted in 51 young Scots moving south over the last five years to continue their education.
READ MORE: German-style schooling 'could help close exams gender gap'
Corseford College is being launched and operated by Capability Scotland, which has already ploughed £250,000 into the project. A further £316,000 is being pledged by the Scottish Government.
The college will open within a newly refurbished wing of the charity’s existing Corseford School Campus, near Johnstone.
Ms McConnachie said: “Parents will see this as a lifeline for their kids. As a parent you naturally worry about what is going to happen to your child after secondary education, but we are offering a credible solution that will provide lifelong learning opportunities and set them up for the future.”
Bosses said courses at the college would focus on helping learners aged 18 to 25 master literacy, numeracy and tech skills, as well as abilities in areas including communication, health and wellbeing, and adult transition.
They stressed that the curriculum had been developed with the aim of providing creative experiences, physical development and preparation for independent living.
Ms McConnachie, who was involved in setting up one of the first female technical colleges in Saudi Arabia while working alongside the country’s government, hopes Corseford will inspire a wave of similar openings.
She added: “This college is an absolute necessity for young people throughout much of Scotland who require additional support in further education.
“While there are very admirable provisions in place in Scotland’s colleges, complex special needs are not accommodated for and we have found that many young people fall by the wayside after completing school because there is no further education provision that can directly cater for their needs.
“The Government’s backing of Corseford College is welcomed and we must now demonstrate how and why similar set-ups are required in other parts of Scotland.
“The initial work we do here will amplify the need for this change in the Scottish education sector.”
READ MORE: Record roll at Scottish school where pupils start at six
Jamie Hepburn, Further and Higher Education Minister, said: “All our young people should have access to appropriate opportunities beyond school, whether that’s in work, education or other areas.
“We provide funding to Corseford College to offer further education for young people with complex additional support needs. The findings from the Corseford pilot will help us, and partners, to explore a sustainable approach to FE provision for this group of learners.
“We are also committed to introducing Scotland’s first national transitions to adulthood strategy in this parliamentary term to ensure there is a joined-up approach to supporting our disabled young people as they make the transition to adult life, and to provide them, and those who support them, with guidance and support to unlock better educational and employment opportunities, and health outcomes."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here