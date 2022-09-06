AN ENERGY and shipping training company has opened a new facility on the outskirts of Glasgow as it moves to offer services to trainees across Scotland and the north of England.
Clyde Training Solutions (CTS), which was founded in 2016, has opened a new drilling and well control training centre in Clydebank with a second facility in Aberdeen set to open within weeks.
The firm said the “underserviced” Central Belt will be boosted by the site, which will also also offer a “manageable distance" for oil, gas, renewables and shipping trainees from south of the Border.
CTS has appointed Jamie McHattie as senior technical instructor to head up the new facilities and said a recruitment drive will be lunched for a number of new jobs.
The firm, which offers a range of courses delivered by industry experts, said the opening of new facilities in Westhill near Aberdeen and Clydebank mark another "significant investment" from CTS following the opening of a dedicated renewables training centre, also in Clydebank.
The new training infrastructure includes drilling and well control simulators provided by Houston-based Endeavor Technologies, with CTS claimed to be the first company in the UK to use “globally-renowned” equipment.
Kris McDonald, CTS general manager, said having two facilities helps reduce costs for participants.
“Glasgow and the Central Belt has been underserviced for too long when it comes to courses like this, we feel we are able to save delegates time - and money - by offering them the opportunity to gain the relevant qualifications from a location that, for many, is a bit closer to home,” he said. “Many people from this area, and the north of England have had to travel to Aberdeen to get the training they need, so we are delighted to offer them something within a more manageable distance.”
The new centres will provide IWCF Drilling and Well Control Level 2 and IWCF Drilling and Well Control Levels 3 and 4 both in-person and virtually.
The Clydebank facility is receiving bookings, while the Aberdeen centre is preparing to welcome delegates following its opening in the coming weeks.
The firm said Mr McHattie is recognised in the drilling and well control field, having worked in a variety of roles for more than 30 years.
He said: “I’m delighted to have joined CTS and look forward to helping our delegates continue their development. The facilities we have here mean that we are able to offer classroom and virtual learning to suit the need of each individual, whether they are new to the industry or refreshing their knowledge.”
Mr McHattie and other members of the CTS team will be on hand at Offshore Energies UK’s wells seminar in Aberdeen on September 22, offering attendees the opportunity to try out one of the simulators from Endeavor.
Endeavor Technologies provides computer simulations to help create the perfect learning environment, and CTS, which is part of the Northern Marine Group and Stena family, is said to be the first company in the UK to utilise its expertise.
Brad Reiser, Endeavor Technologies founder and chief executive, said: “We are revolutionising oil and gas training, but much like CTS, we don’t just want to ensure people pass, we want to improve their competency as well as reduce environmental disruption, and we are looking forward to helping CTS deliver cutting edge training.”
