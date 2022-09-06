A SCOTTISH start-up has secured £1 million to further develop its technology that protects surfaces against bacteria, fungi and algae without using disinfectants.

Penrhos Bio, of St Fillans, Perthshire, raised the investment with the support of St Andrews-based Eos Advisory.

It will help accelerate the commercialisation of its patented platform technology, Remora, which protects surfaces and has been developed in collaboration with Unilever.

It is claimed Remora offers a “real and sustainable” alternative to disinfectants and antimicrobial agents in domestic and industrial settings.

Penrhos Bio, which was founded in 2019, is working with multiple corporate partners in industries including agritech, marine, renewables, and healthcare ahead of its first phase of commercialisation.

Dr Jon Hague, chair at Penrhos Bio and vice president for science and technology at Unilever, said: “Penrhos Bio is positioned to tackle some of the biggest societal and environmental challenges of the 21st century, with a unique technology which is near limitless in its applications, set to revolutionise a number of global industries.”

Remora is the result of over ten years of development with research partners including a number of UK universities. It has been developed based on understanding how the biology of certain red seaweeds provides them with a natural protection against biofilms, keeping them healthy.

Remora is a described as being a technology that works in the same way as the biology that protects the seaweed and has the potential to be used in a range of applications.

These range from protecting the marine industry against fouling, extending the life of structures in the renewables sector, new biocide-free seed and fruit protection against spoilage in agriculture, prolonging the freshness and useful life of textiles and high performance clothing, as well as hygiene of medical devices and enhancing wound care in the healthcare sector.

Penrhos Bio now has a powerful sustainable patented solution to harmful biofilms caused by multiple species of microbes that can be applied to surfaces, coatings, and incorporated into materials.

Professor Richard Hammond, chief executive of Penrhos Bio, said: “Our story is one inspired by nature, with sustainability and the environment front and centre of everything we do."

Andrew Durkie, partner at Eos Advisory, said: “Richard and his team are on the verge of commercialising a game-changing technology capable of transforming efficiencies and sustainability across a range of sectors - it is precisely the kind of impact investment Eos was set up to support, and we look forward to supporting Penrhos’ progress over the coming months and years.”