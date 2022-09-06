By Ian McConnell

A PLANNING application by businessmen brothers Sandy and James Easdale to develop the vacant former Watt Brothers department store at Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow into a hotel has been refused by Glasgow City Council.

The decision by the council was issued yesterday.

The proposal for the 119 to 121 Sauchiehall Street site was for “part use of vacant store as hotel including upper floor and link bridge extensions and external alterations”.

In the wake of the decision, Labour MSP for Glasgow Paul Sweeney tweeted: “Delighted that this proposal to plonk a hideous eyesore on top of one of Glasgow's finest early 20th century buildings has been refused planning permission by Glasgow City Council today. Well done to everyone who objected! Let the message go out to developers - raise your game.”

When former Rangers shareholders Sandy and James Easdale announced their purchase of the landmark building in September 2020, they revealed their rejuvenation plan was expected to cost more than £20 million.

Sandy Easdale said then: “This is a landmark building loved by generations of Glaswegians. It was sad to see the store close last year but when the opportunity arose to purchase the building and redevelop it for the future then we knew we had to take it.

“It has a proud past and we are certain it will have an even brighter future. This project will play an important part in reinvigorating this part of Sauchiehall Street."

James Easdale said at that stage: “The building has more than a century of history and tradition and benefits from brilliant art deco features. This is one of the attractions of the building and will play a part in its rejuvenation.

“Whilst many are shying away from investing during the pandemic, we are very optimistic that the economy will bounce back in due course. Our transport businesses remain hugely important to us but investing in property and construction is a real focus at a time when new opportunities are constantly presenting themselves.”