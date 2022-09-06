GLASGOW-based law firm Friends Legal has acquired a company claimed to be the largest firm of solicitors and estate agents in East Lothian.

The takeover of Garden Stirling Burnet (GSB) creates a business with over £7m-a-year turnover and 60 staff in six offices across Scotland.

It is claimed it also gives Friends Legal a "significant platform to create one of the biggest specialist private client firms in Scotland".

The Garden Stirling Burnet name will be retained, while becoming part of the Friends Legal network.

However, rapid investment into the East Lothian firm’s 22-strong team across its four offices in Dunbar, Haddington, North Berwick and Tranent, will "underpin ambitions to double the headcount and turnover in three years".

Tony O’Malley, Managing Partner of Friends Legal, said: “GSB is a great business with a brilliant reputation, fantastic people and an unmatched footprint across East Lothian. We will re-establish GSB in the local market by investing in its people, infrastructure and brand.

“It’s the largest legal practice by footprint and headcount in the county but has perhaps lost market share in recent years. Our aim is to put it firmly back on the map by offering premium services at a fair price. That is our over-riding priority and we will need to recruit to achieve these aims.”

The acquisition will also enable Friends Legal to explore further consumer legal services, particularly in conveyancing and remortgaging, it said.

Mr O’Malley, who founded the Friends Legal brand in 2016, said GSB directors Alan Borrowman, Angela Craig and Ian Philp will remain with the firm for at least a year.

L-R Tony O'Malley and Alan Borrowing. Credit: Ian Georgeson

Mr Borrowman said: “We would also like to wholeheartedly thank our loyal clients for their ongoing support and to reassure them that this merger will mean that Garden Stirling Burnet continues to be a leading legal presence here in East Lothian. Indeed, by becoming part of the Friends Legal network, our range of legal services to clients will become even more specialist yet accessible.

“This is the right deal at the right time and will be fantastic for the dedicated and hard-working team we’ve established at GSB over many years. As directors, that is so important to us and we are thrilled with the long-term plans and prospects for the business and the role that we play in the community.”

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Watt Brothers store development plan rejected by council

A PLANNING application by businessmen brothers Sandy and James Easdale to develop the vacant former Watt Brothers department store at Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow into a hotel has been refused by Glasgow City Council.

The proposal for the 119 to 121 Sauchiehall Street site was for “part use of vacant store as hotel including upper floor and link bridge extensions and external alterations”.

​​Jobs to be created at two new oil and gas training facilities in Scotland

AN ENERGY and shipping training company has opened a new facility on the outskirts of Glasgow as it moves to offer services to trainees across Scotland and the north of England.

Clyde Training Solutions (CTS), which was founded in 2016, has opened a new drilling and well control training centre in Clydebank with a second facility in Aberdeen set to open within weeks.

