A GLASGOW-based law firm has acquired an east coast legal company and announced plans to double staff numbers at the new business.

Friends Legal has acquired Garden Stirling Burnet (GSB), claimed to be the largest firm of solicitors and estate agents in East Lothian.

The takeover of GSB creates a business with over £7 million combined annual turnover and 60 staff in six offices across Scotland.

It is claimed it also gives Friends Legal a "significant platform to create one of the biggest specialist private client firms in Scotland".

The Garden Stirling Burnet name will be retained, while becoming part of the Friends Legal network.

Friends Legal said investment into GSB’s 22-strong team across its four offices in Dunbar, Haddington, North Berwick and Tranent, will "underpin ambitions to double the headcount and turnover in three years".

Tony O’Malley, managing partner of Friends Legal, hailed the move.

He said: “GSB is a great business with a brilliant reputation, fantastic people and an unmatched footprint across East Lothian. We will re-establish GSB in the local market by investing in its people, infrastructure and brand.

“It’s the largest legal practice by footprint and headcount in the county but has perhaps lost market share in recent years. Our aim is to put it firmly back on the map by offering premium services at a fair price. That is our over-riding priority and we will need to recruit to achieve these aims.”

GSB directors Alan Borrowman, Angela Craig and Ian Philp will remain with the firm "for at least a year".

Mr Borrowman said: “This is the right deal at the right time and will be fantastic for the dedicated and hard-working team we’ve established at GSB over many years." The value of the deal was not disclosed.