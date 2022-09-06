A HIGHLAND hotel and restaurant has been sold after being on the market for just eight weeks.

Scotland’s specialist commercial property agency for the hospitality sector, Drysdale and Company, sold The Kinlochewe Hotel.

The traditional nine bedroom Coaching Inn, in Wester Ross, which includes the popular Stag Highland Restaurant and Bar, has been sold to a Donald MacLennan and his family.

Having received multiple notes of interest, the hotel sale attracted worldwide enquiries, selling over the asking price of £450,000.

“We wish Donald and his family all the best with their new venture, and also wish David and Karen Twist, the former owners of The Kinlochewe Hotel, a very happy retirement,” said Stuart Drysdale. “We are delighted to have secured a good price for their business which they have had for the past five years. The interest in this property demonstrates just how popular this part of the Highlands is.”

David Twist said: “We would like to say how delighted we are with the service we received from Stuart at Drysdale & Company. They are a firm that certainly knows their sector, keeping us well informed every step of the way.

“We would like to send our warm congratulations and very best wishes to Don, Julia and their lovely family as they begin their new chapter as owners of the Kinlochewe Hotel. Having got to know them very well over the last few weeks we know that they will inject the same care and enthusiasm into the hotel. We retire safe in the knowledge that the place is in good hands.”

The hotel is situated in a "truly spectacular natural environment" at the southern end of Loch Maree and Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve in Wester Ross.

Jobs to be created at two new oil and gas training facilities in Scotland

AN ENERGY and shipping training company has opened a new facility on the outskirts of Glasgow as it moves to offer services to trainees across Scotland and the north of England.

Clyde Training Solutions (CTS), which was founded in 2016, has opened a new drilling and well control training centre in Clydebank with a second facility in Aberdeen set to open within weeks.

​Truss oil and gas plans widen the chasm with Holyrood

WITH the arrival of Liz Truss at Number 10, a yawning gulf (one of many) has further opened between Scotland and the rest of the UK over energy supply, where we get it, and how we balance the safety of future generations against those of today.

The gap was already there, but as this energy crisis sets in, and in the aftermath of Glasgow hosting of COP26, it widens.

