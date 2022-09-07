TELECOMS giant BT has won a major multi-million pound contract to bolster ScottishPower connectivity across its network of windfarms and offices.

The partnership will see BT deliver a wide range of solutions to the energy giant by securely connecting its hard-to-reach rural green energy sites.

It is claimed the move will help ScottishPower to increase its capacity to provide clean energy to help the UK’s progress to net zero.

It will also aid ScottishPower’s operational technology on its windfarms allowing controllers to monitor areas like turbine temperature, operating efficiency and the amount of electricity being produced by the site, helping manage the windfarm and the assets on it more efficiently.

READ MORE: ScottishPower to hire 1000 staff amid renewables boom

Alan Lees, director for BT’s Enterprise business in Scotland, said: “As a critical enabler and as one of the largest employers in Scotland, BT offers unparalleled networks for people, businesses and public services here.

“We understand critical national services and like ScottishPower, we also want to power Scotland’s green economic growth. "

Allan Ferguson, of ScottishPower, said: “As we grow our renewable energy generation, investing in more windfarms, battery storage and green hydrogen production facilities, IT needs to ensure it supports the business growth and BT is helping us achieve that by helping to future-proof the IT network.

"I look forward to working with BT in delivering this strategic award.”