MCGILL’S Bus Group has acquired a major business from one of the UK’s biggest bus companies in a deal that will significantly expand its presence in central and east Scotland and add 550 staff to its headcount.

Greenock-based McGill’s, which is owned by James and Sandy Easdale, has agreed a deal to buy First Scotland East for an undisclosed sum. The company was owned by First Bus, part of Aberdeen-based FirstGroup, the listed bus and rail giant.

The deal, which will complete this month, will see McGill’s take over all First Bus depots in Livingston, Larbert, Bannockburn and Balfron, as well as Bright Bus Tours, the Edinburgh open-top bus operation. All staff employed by First Scotland East will transfer to McGill’s, as well as all buses operating in the region.

The move by McGill’s follows its recent acquisition of Xplore Dundee from National Express, and the forging of a new partnership with FlixBus, the international coach operator, to run inter-city services between major cities in Scotland.

James Easdale, chairman of McGill’s, said: “Everyone at McGill’s Group is excited about welcoming Scotland East into our stable and the opportunities that lie ahead. Our team are passionate about using our expertise to build the business in the years ahead so we can retain and attract new passengers across the region. We’re pleased the opportunity has arisen to acquire the business and we appreciate the efforts of First Bus towards ensuring a smooth transition.”

Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill’s, said: “We would like to welcome all First Scotland East employees into the McGill’s family. In the weeks and months ahead, we will be engaging with our new colleagues for feedback and also listening to the views of local stakeholders as we seek to deliver the best bus service possible. We firmly believe that we can combine the advantages of the McGill’s Group with unique local transport brands and we will be announcing further details on that post-completion.”

First Bus said it will remain a strong presence in Scotland further to the deal, with long-established businesses in Aberdeen and Greater Glasgow.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland: “I’d like to thank our employees for their continued hard work to deliver the best experience possible for our customers across the First Scotland East business. We will be supporting them fully as they transfer to their new employer.

“This sale is part of a strategic refocusing of our Scottish businesses with significant investment in zero emission buses in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

"We’re pleased that McGill’s, who are a trusted Scottish bus operator brand, will take the Scotland East business forward and wish them every success.

“We will continue to operate our services as usual until the handover date, working closely with McGill’s and with our local authority partners, and continuing our commitment to our customers through the service we offer them.”