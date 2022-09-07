A POPULAR restaurant set in a landmark building has been put up for sale.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Coltman’s Kitchen, Deli & Bar, in Peebles in the Scottish Borders.

The agent said the thriving business can be found in one of the town’s most historic buildings, dating back to 1711 and features a modern deli counter, large main restaurant area with space for 70 guests, small lounge with a fitted bar, and fully equipped catering kitchen.

Outside, there is a south-facing, beer garden "which comfortably accommodates for around 80 and can be serviced by the additional bar and servery".

The agent said that "the artisan deli is very popular amongst the locals", providing a selection of homemade scones, cakes, pastries and sweet tarts which are all baked on site, whilst the bar serves a wide range of local beers, extensive cocktail list, and a choice of handpicked wines from across the world.

Coltman’s Kitchen has been the agent's clients for 12 years and has come to the market as they are now looking to focus on other interests.

This has created an "excellent opportunity" for a new owner to acquire a high-performing business. There is potential for the new owner to live onsite, with the scope to reconfigure the additional second floor storage room and office back to owners accommodation.

Tony Spence, senior hospitality business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a high-performing business in the heart of Peebles.

"Coltman’s Kitchen, Deli & Bar has a strong following on social media and boasts fantastic reviews on TripAdvisor and Google.

"Our clients have invested heavily in the business and this is reflected within its performance. However the deli is also well placed for continued growth, which we are confident a new operator could achieve going forward.”

Coltman’s Kitchen, Deli & Bar is on the market at £650,000 for the freehold going concern.

