A HOTEL on the Isle of Mull hailed for its “stunning island setting” is for sale with a £1.5 million price-tag.

The Glenforsa Hotel, which is set amid nearly eight acres of woodland, has been brought to market because of retirement. It has been under the same ownership for 20 years.

The hotel includes 13 ensuite rooms offering sea or woodland views and two Scandinavian-style cabins for families and groups, as well as a bar, restaurant and beer garden overlooking the coast. A two-bedroom owners chalet with lounge, bathroom and kitchen forms part of the property.

Selling agent Christie & Co notes that the hotel is well connected by ferry to Oban, and can also be reached from Morvern and Ardnamurchan. It currently operates seasonably, from April to October.

Tony Spence, hospitality business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire a very profitable, seasonal hotel business which enjoys a stunning island setting and has achieved fantastic online reviews.

"The hotel has been well maintained and would require no investment from the new owner. However, there is still plenty of potential for the new owner to grow the successful business further.”

The Glenforsa Hotel is on the market at offers over £1.5m for the freehold going concern.