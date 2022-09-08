A SCOTTISH drone inspection software specialist has announced a major link-up with Australia-based Azure Integrity.
Cyberhawk’s data visualisation software will combine with the Australian firm's extensive drone capabilities under the agreement to offer an end-to-end inspection solution for the power grid, construction, energy and mining industries across Australia and New Zealand.
The Scottish company has developed cloud-based analytical software, called iHawk, which allows asset owners and project managers to assess the condition of critical infrastructure and monitor the progress of capital projects.
Azure Integrity will offer iHawk software to help its clients make sense of the drone data it has collected and support decision-making.
Barry McGinn, of Cyberhawk said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Azure Integrity to help iHawk become more established across Australia and New Zealand. Azure Integrity are recognised as specialists in data acquisition for asset digitisation and this capability complements our iHawk solution perfectly.”
Craig Macintosh, chief remote pilot at Azure Integrity, said: “iHawk fills the gap for Azure by providing our customers with a software solution that can manage the visual data for multiple assets on a single platform. iHawk offers our clients a more in-depth level of data visualisation and effective reporting capabilities that they’ve never experienced before.
“South Australia is regarded as a globally connected state of innovation and the location of our HQ allows us to tap into a thriving technology network to scale our operations across Australia and New Zealand with equal measure.
“The agreement with Cyberhawk helps to strengthen our business strategy and will play a key role in job creation, supporting STEM development and inspiring industries to adopt new technologies.”
It is claimed the ability for iHawk to analyse datasets from multiple sources prevents data silos, and replaces partial information stored in disparate systems with a single software solution.
Cyberhawk, which based in Edinburgh with offices in Denver, Colorado (US), and Doha, (Qatar), said it has over 30 world-firsts for drone inspections with blue-chip energy and utility companies in more than 37 countries.
