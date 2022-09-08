A SCOTTISH space marketing company has announced plans to take on a raft of new staff.
Edinburgh-headquartered AstroAgency said it is to hire into its marketing, technical and public relations support teams.
Just surpassing its first two years of trading, the strategic communications and market intelligence firm dedicated solely to the commercial space sector has recently secured its 40th client project, "making the demand for internal expansion a necessity".
AstroAgency is looking to employ a marketing project manager who will lead the customer relationship experience of a set number of clients, whilst working alongside the company’s marketing and technical teams.
In addition, account executives are being hired to support account managers to deliver strong results, while a digital content creation specialist will come onboard to create, manage and deliver digital content using a range of techniques across social and online platforms.
One technical specialist tasked at delivering in-depth market analyses of the space industry is also being sought.
The company is also seeking to appoint an executive assistant who will work directly with the firm’s senior management team, including Scottish space entrepreneur Daniel Smith, in coordinating internal and external communications.
Daria Filichkina, AstroAgency chief operating officer, said: “The first two years proved our concept around providing strategic guidance and communications to companies already working within, or seeking to join, the incredibly fast-growing but admittedly niche commercial space industry.
“Having recently completed projects for the UK Space Agency, Australian Government, Science and Technology Facilities Council, New Anglia LEP and Scottish Enterprise, we have noticed an opportunity to also grow our work with public sector bodies as they develop a clearer understanding and need for space-related services.
“These appointments will arrive at a crucial point in our evolution and we’re delighted to be in a position where we can recruit multiple people in one sitting.The whole team is looking forward to working with lots of new faces!”
The announcement comes off the back of the firm recently bolstering its PR expertise through the acquisition of highly regarded space journalist Clive Simpson, who has worked in the international space sector for three decades, editing trade papers across the UK, Europe and the United States.
Together with UK staff based in Scotland, Wales and the South West of England, the business has team members in European space hubs and works across the industry value chain from satellite manufacture and launch to downstream data analysis.
Clients include Prestwick Spaceport, Euroconsult, Trade in Space, Global Surface Intelligence and electronic subsystem manufacturer Alpha Data.
