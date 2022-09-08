SHARES in AssetCo, Martin Gilbert’s expanding fund management company, leapt nearly 14 per cent this morning as it emerged it could be in line for a windfall worth tens of millions of pounds.
AssetCo has a 30 per cent stake in Parmenion Capital Partners, the wealth management platform, which was last night linked with a sale that would value the company at between £300m and £400m.
Reports have suggested that shareholders in Parmenion are exploring the sale of a “significant stake” in the business. It follows the disposal of Paremnion by abrdn, the Edinburgh-based investment giant, to Preservation Capital Partners, a European private equity firm, in a deal worth up to £102m in March 2021.
AssetCo acquired a 30% equity interest in Parmenion in July 2021 in a deal worth up to £27.8m in cash.
AssetCo, which has taken over a raft of Scottish fund management houses in recent months, told the stock market this morning: “AssetCo notes the recent press commentary and market speculation regarding Parmenion.
“Parmenion's Board regularly explores options to accelerate the development of the business and maximise its growth potential and value to shareholders. AssetCo is supportive of such discussions and we remain delighted with Parmenion's progress to date."
Abrdn said it sold the business to simplify its adviser operations around its core Wrap and Elevate propositions.
Parmenion was founded in 2007 as an investment and technology solutions business that supports financial advice firms, and has around £9bn of assets under management.
Shares in AssetCo were trading at 71.05p at midday, up 8.55p, up 13.68%.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here