A SCOTTISH mail distribution hub has been put up for auction.

The Royal Mail distribution centre investment in Kilmarnock is being auctioned with a guide price of £1.1m-£1.2m.

The heritable (freehold) interest in the 18,424 sq ft centre produces an annual income of £94,500 is being offered at the Acuitus auction on September 22.

Royal Mail has been in occupation of the Queens Drive property for 20 years and recently renewed its lease for a further 10 years.

Mhairi Archibald, of Acuitus, said: “This purpose-built industrial asset offers secure income from the Royal Mail and - with low site coverage of 21% - it could also offer long-term development potential."

The site is located adjacent to Queens Drive Retail and Leisure Park with occupiers including Asda, The Range, B&Q, Pets at Home, B&M, Odeon, Fitness First and KFC.

Company chaired by Scottish business giant in line for huge windfall

SHARES in AssetCo, Martin Gilbert’s expanding fund management company, leapt nearly 14 per cent this morning as it emerged it could be in line for a windfall worth tens of millions of pounds.

AssetCo has a 30 per cent stake in Parmenion Capital Partners, the investment and advisory platform, which was last night linked with a sale that would value the company at between £300m and £400m.

​Nicola Sturgeon rules out fracking in Scotland

NICOLA Sturgeon has said there will be no fracking in Scotland, despite Liz Truss’s decision to end the ban in England.

The Prime Minister confirmed on Thursday morning that the moratorium, imposed in 2019, would be lifted.

​Scotland economy: Nightlife chiefs warn sector will disappear without urgent action

SCOTLAND's towns and city centres could be left with little or no nightlife or hospitality "within months" without urgent Government invention to address spiralling energy costs, an industry body has warned.

Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Scotland is urging Governments in Holyrood and Westminster to take "bold and decisive" steps to prevent a "catastrophic failure" of the hospitality and late-night economy sectors.

​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇