By Scott Wright

THE Scottish Tourism Alliance has shaken up its board following an internal strategic review.

The changes have seen the appointment of four new directors and a new vice chair installed at the industry body.

Rebecca Brooks, managing director of travel firm Abbey UK, has become vice chair, while Alex Borland of NatWest Group, Michael Golding of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, Alex McKie of The Fusion Group, and Clare Winskill, owner of Coruisk House on the Isle of Skye, have joined the board.

The STA board is chaired by Stephen Leckie, chief executive of the Crieff Hydro.

Ms Brooks has been a non-executive director of the STA since 2010 and has held a similar role on the VisitScotland board since 2015. She is a former chair of the Scottish Destination Management Association and is a member of the Tourism Recovery Taskforce appointed by the Scottish Government in response to the pandemic.

Ms Brooks said: “I’m delighted to be appointed into the new role of vice chair of the STA. I look forward to supporting Stephen in leading the STA board and continuing to contribute to the STA’s representation of industry.”

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the STA, said: “I warmly congratulate our new board members on their appointments and Rebecca Brooks on her promotion to vice chair.

“The calibre of all applicants for the board vacancies is testament to the strength and stature the STA now occupies within the public affairs and tourism landscape within Scotland, and indeed the UK.

“With more than 20 exceptional applications to join the board, it was an extremely tough process to arrive at our final decision. The four excellent candidates we have selected bring a strong, unique set of skills and experience, complementing those on the existing board at a time of unprecedented challenge as we move further into the economic crisis within the UK.”