THE Competition and Markets Authority's initial investigation into supermarket giant Morrisons’ purchase of collapsed convenience store chain McColl’s has found concerns in 35 areas where the two brands compete.
However, overall, the deal would not harm the vast majority of shoppers or other businesses, the watchdog said. The CMA launched its investigation after the companies submitted the reported £190 million deal for review.
Glasgow-founded McColl's operates cover 1,100 convenience newsagent shops, with stores across Scotland, England and Wales, while Morrisons, owned by parent company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, has around 500 grocery stores in the UK.
CD&R is also the parent company of the Motor Fuel Group, which owns over 800 convenience stores, the vast majority of which are attached to its petrol stations.
The CMA has found in its Phase One investigation that the merger between Morrisons and McColl’s raises competition concerns in 35 areas, where McColl’s or MFG convenience stores will face reduced competition if the deal is allowed to go ahead as planned.
READ MORE: Morrisons acquires McColl's in pre-pack agreement
Weaker competition could lead to higher prices or a lower quality service for the customers in these areas who rely on their local shops for groceries, the CMA said.
During the investigation, the retailers accepted that the merger would raise concerns in some areas and asked the CMA to move straight to a discussion of remedies to address these concerns.
Morrisons now has five working days to offer proposals to the CMA to address the competition concerns identified. The CMA would then have a further five working days to consider whether to accept these in principle instead of referring the case to a Phase Two investigation.
Sorcha O’Carroll, CMA senior director of mergers, said: “As the cost of living soars, it’s particularly important that shops are facing proper competition so that customers get the best prices possible when picking up essentials or doing the weekly shop.
“While the vast majority of shoppers and other businesses won’t lose out, we’re concerned that the deal could lead to higher prices for people in some areas. If Morrisons and McColl’s can address these concerns, then we won’t need to move on to an in-depth investigation.
“In the meantime, we’re working closely with Morrisons to ensure that it can provide the support that McColl’s needs to continue to operate during our investigation.”
The convenience chain's administration came after a two-year financial struggle. Largely trading in Scotland as RS McColl, it was co-founded by Robert Smyth McColl, a Rangers and Scotland player, and his brother Tom in 1901, and the group was set up in 1973.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here