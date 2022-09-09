By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

SANDY Easdale has flagged a "real risk" the former Watt Brothers store on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street "will lie vacant for years to come”, after he and brother James had their planning application to convert the building into a hotel rejected by Glasgow City Council.

The decision was issued by the council on Monday.

The proposal for the 119-121 Sauchiehall Street site was for “part use of vacant store as hotel including upper floor and link bridge extensions and external alterations”.

The Easdales, who own McGill’s Buses, announced in April that they had submitted plans for a £20 million “rejuvenation” of the former Watt Brothers store to develop a boutique hotel, luxury residences and a shopping complex.

Sandy Easdale said in the wake of the council's decision: “We are disappointed that our application has been turned down which would have led to the restoration and repurposing of one of Glasgow’s most iconic buildings.

“Sauchiehall Street is continuing to experience a severe decline in its traditional retail enterprise and only through projects such as this can we collectively change its fortunes over the next decade and beyond. We see how other industrial cities such as Manchester have transformed their region through development and we want to play a part in replicating that success in Glasgow and the west of Scotland.”

He added: “Some parties expressed concerns that the application would have altered the existing structure too much. We respect the history of the building – indeed, we want to lead its return to prominent use – but the project must be economically viable to progress. It requires a scale that will make its future operation as a hotel a realistic proposition. If that cannot happen then there is a real risk that the building will lie vacant for years to come as has already happened in so many sites across the city.”

James Easdale said: “We will be speaking to our design and planning team in the weeks ahead.

“Those discussions will dictate whether we proceed with amended plans, but we are willing to engage in dialogue with the council and stakeholders such as Historic Environment Scotland to see what can be achieved and ensure this notable building can have a viable future. It is incumbent on all of us to make sure the Watt Brothers building can continue to play a key role in Glasgow’s social, economic and environmental prosperity.”

In the wake of the council's decision, Labour MSP for Glasgow Paul Sweeney tweeted: “Delighted that this proposal to plonk a hideous eyesore on top of one of Glasgow’s finest early 20th century buildings has been refused planning permission by Glasgow City Council...Well done to everyone who objected! Let the message go out to developers – raise your game.”

Sandy and James Easdale announced their purchase of the landmark building in September 2020, following Watt Brothers’ fall into administration in 2019.

Sandy Easdale said then: “This is a landmark building loved by generations of Glaswegians. It was sad to see the store close last year but when the opportunity arose to purchase the building and redevelop it for the future then we knew we had to take it.

“It has a proud past and we are certain it will have an even brighter future. This project will play an important part in reinvigorating this part of Sauchiehall Street.”

James Easdale said at that stage: “The building has more than a century of history and tradition and benefits from brilliant art deco features. This is one of the attractions of the building and will play a part in its rejuvenation.

“Whilst many are shying away from investing during the pandemic, we are very optimistic that the economy will bounce back in due course.”