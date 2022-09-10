Cineworld has said it is “business as usual” across the world’s second-largest chain of movie theatres after being granted access to a first tranche of financing in bankruptcy protection proceedings in the US.

The London-listed group has taken relief under Chapter 11 proceedings, a court-supervised process that gives companies time to negotiate with creditors to reach a settlement on the reduction of debts. Cineworld has warned that these proceedings will likely lead to “very significant” dilution of existing shareholders, with no guarantee of any recovery for holders of equity interests.