PLANS have been submitted for a 200-bed hotel on the outskirts of the Scottish capital with rooftop restaurant and bar.

HLM Architects has submitted a design statement on behalf of Lymington-based Creos Property for the gateway site that “provides an opportunity to make a ‘statement’ creating a design-led landmark hotel” at one of the key entry points to the city from the west.

The Ingliston site is next to the Edinburgh Airport and Royal Highland Centre.

The document stated: “The core opportunity is for an upper midscale internationally branded hotel of high-quality design.

“A gap in the market has been identified for a tech-led full-service food and beverage offering which will differentiate itself from existing hotels at the airport.

“These types of hotels are very popular with both corporate and leisure markets and will also aim to address the needs of the Royal Highland Centre which will be a key demand driver.”

Radisson RED will provide a facility mix to include rooftop restaurant and bar, meeting rooms and standard conference facilities with boardroom style meeting space.

Other amenities will include business services and a residents’ only fitness suite. The hotel will offer a “casual service style and spaces that promote a buzzing, social atmosphere".

“Bold interior design solutions will be developed that drive appeal and boosts organic growth in awareness with playful touches that create a stand-out experience across our public and private spaces,” the statement added.

“Creos are keen to explore ways of delivering an enhanced level of sustainability in the building eg. zero carbon and Passivhaus.”

It said the design "should anticipate the potential future tram stop to the north of the site, taking full advantage of the commercial and design opportunities this presents".

However, the design "should not be reliant upon the tram stop being implemented".

'Real risk' former Watt Brothers store 'will lie vacant for years'

SANDY Easdale has flagged a "real risk" the former Watt Brothers store on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street "will lie vacant for years to come”, after he and brother James had their planning application to convert the building into a hotel rejected by Glasgow City Council.

The decision was issued by the council on Monday. The proposal for the 119-121 Sauchiehall Street site was for “part use of vacant store as hotel including upper floor and link bridge extensions and external alterations”.

Scotland ranks high in UK productivity

SCOTLAND has been ranked among the most productive nations and regions in the UK but remains below the national average as the economy heads towards a difficult winter.

According to the latest UK economic outlook report produced by accountancy group PwC, growth in Scotland will sit approximately 0.5 percentage points behind the UK average this year before entering two years of slow or even negative growth.

