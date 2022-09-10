Standing at the floor-to-ceiling windows at the corner apartment of the iconic David Stow building, Dr Thomas Bone relived some of his most memorable moments as he visited his former office.

While the view hasn't changed much since Dr Bone took on the prestigious role as Principal of Jordanhill College exactly 50 years ago, the inside of the main building has been completely transformed since his 20-year tenure ended in 1992. Now it is home to a collection of bespoke apartments built by Cala Homes (West).

Formerly Scotland’s largest teacher training institution, Jordanhill welcomed many principals and students through its doors, then becoming the home of the Faculty of Education of the University of Strathclyde in 1992, until it finally closed its doors in 2012.

The 87-year-old is now the last living principal of Jordanhill College having served in the role from 1972 to 1992, following his predecessor, the renowned, Sir Henry Wood.

To mark the half-century milestone, Dr Bone returned to the David Stow building accompanied by his son David and daughter-in-law Georgina, who were able to step back into the former Principal’s office to see how it looks now.

The three-bedroom apartment, which now sits where the Principal’s office was, is home to Una Graham who was happy to welcome the Bone family. Mrs Graham lives in the newly converted apartment with her two daughters and family dog, Charlie.

Dr Thomas Bone's name is on the Jordanhill hall of fame

In the corner of the living area of the Graham family’s home now sits a grand dining table where the principal’s desk would have sat and Dr Bone would hold regular meetings with key members of his team and interviews for posts held.

Dr Bone said: “Returning to the David Stow has brought back very welcome memories. It barely feels like it was 50 years ago when I took on the position of Principal. Those 20 years were some of the best of my career, I remember many times fondly not only in the office but the board room, the coffee room and the graduation hall. What made David Stow so special was the building was always so full of life and I am thrilled to see that - with Cala’s efforts – its vibrancy will carry on in a different guise.

“It’s full circle to return and visit the office space and meet Una and her family. One of my granddaughters is following in my footsteps as she has recently qualified as a primary school teacher.”

Dr Thomas Bone with his son David as they look around the transformed building

In the grand lobby of the building, a restored plaque lists the Principals of College and Chairpeople of the Governors, with Dr Bone’s name visible as the final Principal of Jordanhill College before it merged with the University of Strathclyde, marking his place in the history of the building.

The David Stow building will be home to 64 apartments with phase three of the development due to launch sooner than planned. It is part of Cala Homes (West) flagship development, Jordanhill Park.

Mrs Graham said was delighted to welcome Dr Bone to his former office, now her new home.

"I feel honoured to live in such an important part of this amazing building which holds such dear memories, it’s not every day you get to meet a former tenant and learn so much about the interesting history of your new home," she said.

“I feel very fortunate to have Dr Bone’s former office as my new family home, it’s very special and I’m delighted to have met the Bone family.”

The teacher training college at the David Stow building in Jordanhill ahead of its transformation

Liana Canavan, Sales & Marketing Director of Cala Homes (West), said: “Jordanhill Park, and in particular, the David Stow building, is a very unique project which we have had the pleasure of building and restoring.

“When Dr Bone got in touch initially with his wish to visit his former office, we instantly knew that we wanted to make it happen and our customer Una, who is the new custodian of the former Principal’s office, was incredibly accommodating in allowing this. It was truly special to see the history of the building and its future come together in one unique moment.

“It was heart-warming when Dr Bone and his family stepped back into his former place of work, especially the old office which holds many memories for him."

Dr Thomas Bone meets Una Graham at the former teacher training college

Following Dr Bone’s role as college Principal he went on to become a professor and Assistant Principal of Strathclyde University from 1992 to 1996. He had also been awarded a CBE honour from the late Queen Elizabeth in 1988 for the work he had done in many important national committees and boards, often as chairman.

During Dr Bone’s visit Cala Homes (West) site manager Jordan Hughes and sales consultant Kim McFarlane also presented Dr Bone with a painting of the David Stow building by Glasgow artist Robin Miller which had been gifted to the homebuilder at the beginning of the project.

An upcoming apartment building on the Jordanhill Park development, in which the David Stow building sits, will be named ‘The Thomas Bone Building’ in honour of the last principal.