By Ian McConnell
Business Editor
The Griffin in Glasgow, which can trace its history back to 1903, has been taken over by Isle of Skye Brewing Company owner Kenny Webster, who is making his first move into the licensed trade.
Mr Webster acquired the traditional pub – on the corner of Bath Street and Elmbank Street – from Glasgow publican and entrepreneur Oli Norman.
The Isle of Skye Brewing Company owner has taken on The Griffin on a 15-year lease, in a “six-figure” deal, a spokesman said.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Jacob Rees-Mogg moves on from unnecessary role in fascinating appointment by Truss
The Griffin, which has been closed since the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, is due to reopen this week following a £40,000 refurbishment.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Preposterous to claim protocol changes do not warrant robust reaction from EU
Mr Webster, who also owns Black Wolf Brewery at Throsk in Stirlingshire and North Coast Brewing Co. in Kinloss, said it had been his intention to buy a bar for some time but he was waiting for the right opportunity.
The businessman, who will employ 15 people at The Griffin, is targeting a turnover of £1 million in the first year of trading, doubling to £2m by the end of year three.
He said: “Being a brewer, it’s a natural fit to move into the licensed trade, but I wasn’t going to acquire any pub just for the sake of it.
“It had to be the right one and, when The Griffin became available, I knew that was it. It ticked all the boxes.”
Mr Webster, one of the biggest independent brewing players in Scotland, has not ruled out purchasing more outlets.
While new copper fonts have been installed at The Griffin, many of the original fixtures and fittings have been restored, including the original, horseshoe-shaped oak bar and tables. The ornate, A-listed, wood-panelled frontage has been given a makeover.
Interior lighting has been replaced with more than 200 LED (light-emitting diode) lights to save on energy costs.
The bar and lounge areas will serve a range of cask-conditioned ales – including those produced by Isle of Skye Brewing Company – as well as wines and spirits, and traditional pub food.
A separate function area, which can accommodate up to 70 people, will be offered for hire for parties and events. There are also plans to host live music events at The Griffin.
Mr Webster said he does not plan to make any significant changes to the pub, which has over the decades been frequented by performers at the neighbouring King’s Theatre.
He added: “The great charm of The Griffin is that it never changes. People continue to go there because, over the decades, it has retained the same welcoming mix of warmth, conviviality, and familiarity.
“Stars appearing at the King’s like it because it’s a home from home – somewhere they can go for a quiet drink after their show and enjoy themselves without being harassed or hassled.”
The pub’s current name comes from William Griffin, who owned and ran the bar in the 1960s and 1970s.
It was previously known as The King’s Arms.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here