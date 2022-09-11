ONE of Scotland’s most famous pubs has been sold and is scheduled to open again after a two-year hiatus.
It was revealed this week that The Griffin in Glasgow was bought by Kenny Webster, who owns a raft of breweries including the Isle of Skye Brewing Company.
The bar has operated on the corner of Bath Street and Elmbank Street since 1903. Mr Webster purchased it from city publican and entrepreneur Oli Norman for an undisclosed sum.
The acquisition is Mr Webster's first foray into pub ownership. The Griffin, which has lain empty since March 2020 after lockdown closure, and is set to reopen this week following a major refurbishment.
Mr Webster also also owns the Black Wolf Brewery in Throsk, Stirlingshire, and North Coast Brewery in Kinloss.
