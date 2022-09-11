ONE of Scotland’s most famous pubs has been sold and is scheduled to open again after a two-year hiatus.

It was revealed this week that The Griffin in Glasgow was bought by Kenny Webster, who owns a raft of breweries including the Isle of Skye Brewing Company.

The bar has operated on the corner of Bath Street and Elmbank Street since 1903. Mr Webster purchased it from city publican and entrepreneur Oli Norman for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is Mr Webster's first foray into pub ownership. The Griffin, which has lain empty since March 2020 after lockdown closure, and is set to reopen this week following a major refurbishment.

The businessman, who will employ 15 people, is targeting a turnover of £1 million in its first year of trading, doubling to £2m by the end of year three.

Mr Webster also also owns the Black Wolf Brewery in Throsk, Stirlingshire, and North Coast Brewery in Kinloss.

McGill's swoops to acquire major Scottish bus operation

MCGILL’S Bus Group has acquired a major business from one of the UK’s biggest bus companies in a deal that will significantly expand its presence in central and east Scotland and add 550 staff to its headcount.

The company was owned by First Bus, part of Aberdeen-based FirstGroup, the listed bus and rail giant. McGill's.

Greenock-based McGill’s, which is owned by James and Sandy Easdale, has agreed a deal to buy First Scotland East for an undisclosed sum. The company was owned by First Bus, part of Aberdeen-based FirstGroup, the listed bus and rail giant.

Perthshire holiday business comes to market

A lifestyle business opportunity has come to the Highland Perthshire property market.

Currently owned by former art dealer Ginny Stacy-Marks, the main house is accompanied by two cottages which are run as a successful, five-star, luxury holiday let business. Bell Ingram.

Mid Balchandy sits in an elevated position above the Tummel Valley in Highland Perthshire.

Scotland ranks high in UK productivity

SCOTLAND has been ranked among the most productive nations and regions in the UK but remains below the national average as the economy heads towards a difficult winter.

The severity of the downturn will largely depend on the course of energy prices and inflation, and the degree of government support available. PA

According to the latest UK economic outlook report produced by accountancy group PwC, growth in Scotland will sit approximately 0.5 percentage points behind the UK average this year before entering two years of slow or even negative growth.

​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇