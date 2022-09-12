PLANS for a major park at a former gas holder have been withdrawn, while the application to renovate the industral landmark frame have been approved.

Planning officials backed the application by City of Edinburgh Council to repair and refurbish the existing Granton Gas Holder category B-listed guide frame.

However, an application for "high-quality public realm" at the site has been withdrawn. Planning documents do not state the reason for the move.

The gas holder was designed by WR Herring and was built between 1898 and 1902. It was part of the Granton Gasworks which served the city of Edinburgh and the surrounding district throughout the 20th century.

The public realm park was described as being at the heart of the £1.3 billion redevelopment of the area.

Granton Waterfront is a post-industrial brown field site in north-west Edinburgh that has been subject to piecemeal development over the past two decades.

Around £16m was earmarked for the gas holder plan from the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund. Designs involved McLaughlin and Harvey and Tetra Tech.

The park proposals "outline how the restoration of the B-listed structure and delivery of high quality public realm will play a key part in the regeneration of this important post-industrial brownfield site which constitutes the wider Granton Waterfront development.

The application stated: "The restored gasholder and public realm will form the new heart of a 3,500 home residential development, delivering vibrant new neighbourhoods where people live, travel and grow the economy in an inclusive and considerate way.

"The site is in a key location, at the centre of multiple movement routes and will connect a wide network of footpaths, cycleways, bus routes and interconnected areas of open space and public realm which form a key part of the existing development framework."

The council has been asked for comment.