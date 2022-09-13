Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Heatherington sold 21 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 284p/kg to average 260p (-8p), while 23 beef-bred, prime bullocks peaked at 286p to average 260p (-3p).

Eighty-one beef-bred, young bulls sold to 270p to average 228p (-8p), while 49 dairy-bred, young bulls peaked at 227p to average 191p (-14p).

In the cast ring 115 beef cows sold to 280p and averaged 187p (-8p) while 195 dairy types sold to 219p to average 139p (-6p). Twenty-four cast bulls sold up to 198p and averaged 160p (-19p).

In the sheep ring 2,164 prime lambs sold to £152 and 318p/kg to average 243p (-4p).

Heavy cast sheep (164) peaked at £158 for a Texel to average £100 (n/c), while 42 light ewes sold to £78 for a Hill Cheviot to average £69 (+£24).

The firm also sold 70 clean cattle, 26 cast cows, 1,338 prime lambs and 566 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty-one, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 300p/kg to average 274p (-6p), while 48 prime heifers peaked at 310p to average 273p (-7p). One young bull sold to 218p.

Cast cows (24) peaked at £1,961 and 253p to average 213p (+7p).

In the sheep section a smaller show of prime lambs this week peaked at £155 for Texels and 307p for Beltex to average £109 (+£2) or 240p (+1p).

Cast sheep sold to £157 for Texel tups and averaged £118 (-£3) for heavy ewes, while light ewes peaked at £121 for Blackface ewes to average £75 (-£6).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,967 prime lambs and 872 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday. Prime lambs sold well from start to finish which resulted in an average of 234p (-3p) or £103 (-£2) for a larger show of Mules and Blackface lambs. Top price per head was £140 for Texels on two separate occasions. Top price per kilo was 281p for a pen of Beltex, while Mules sold to £112 and 235p for two different pens.

Cast sheep were a better show for quality that sold at last week’s trade and above to average £84 overall. Top price of £245 was paid for a pair of Texel ewes, while Texel crosses sold to £182 for a pair.

Lawrie and Symington sold 38 prime cattle and 105 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.

Sixteen beef-bred heifers sold to 300p/kg to average 278p (+2p), while six beef-bred bullocks peaked at 284p to average 270p (-10p). Thirteen dairy-bred cattle peaked at 238p to average 212 (-2p).

In the cast cattle section 60 beef cows averaged 182p (+2p), while 42 dairy cows levelled at 162p (-4p).

There were also 4,043 prime lambs that sold to average 232p (-8p).