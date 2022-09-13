GLASGOW had 45 homes with a value of over £1 million sold in the last year, according to new analysis.

Home buying company and auctioneer Property Solvers used HM Land Registry sold house price statistics and found the total value of these sales arrived at £69.8m.

Relative to the same period in 2020-21, this represented an decrease of 32%, from £96.68 million.

In terms of number of properties sold, this puts Glasgow in position number 57 across England, Wales and Scotland.

Some of the most expensive properties sold across Glasgow over the last year:

Address

Sold Price

Old Mugdock Road, Strathblane, Glasgow, G63 9ES

£2,400,000

Punchbowl Dam, Strathblane, Glasgow, G63 9ES

£2,400,000

Boclair Road, Bearsden, Glasgow, G61 2AF

£2,200,000

Clairmont Gardens, Glasgow G3 7LW

£2,000,000

Kirklee Terrace, Glasgow G12 0TQ

£1,950,000

Lethington Road, Giffnock, Glasgow, G46 6TB

£1,950,000

Plots 41-52, Bedford Street, Glasgow G5 9AR

£1,842,791

The Moss, Killearn, Glasgow, Stirlingshire G63 9LJ

£1,800,000

Moor Road, Strathblane, Glasgow, Stirling G63 9HA

£1,500,000

Silverbank Silverwells Crescent, Glasgow G71 8SE

£1,475,000

Ruban Selvanayagam, Property Solvers co-founder, said: “although there remains a fairly healthy volume of sales in this price bracket, such a pronounced drop would suggest that buyer appetite for these types of homes is decreasing.

“£1 million-plus properties - even for the wealthy - are major commitment and indeed affected by the wider economy,”

“With continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates as a result, it would not be too much of a surprise to see a continued cooling off across the high-end property market in the coming year at least,” he concludes.

Islay rum distillery at Port Ellen granted licence

THE first dedicated rum distillery on Islay, an island famous for its single malt Scotch whisky, has secured a premises licence.

The licence will allow the Islay Rum distillery to facilitate remote orders and despatch its product direct to customers in addition to trade sales, allowing it to reach consumers all over the world, its legal adviser, TLT, noted.

​Canadian oil firm poised to drill Moray Firth well

CANADA-based i3 Energy has declared its plans to start drilling on the Serenity oil field in the Moray Firth are on track, as it predicted continuing volatility in the global energy market.

The company, which is listed in Toronto and London, completed a farm-in deal on Serenity this month, paving the way for the appraisal well to be spudded.

​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇