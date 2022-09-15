PLANS have been lodged for the major refurbishment of the former Scottish Amicable headquarters in Glasgow.
The renovation works at the seven-floor St Vincent Street site are scheduled to start next year if approved and include the installation of four additional floors.
The provision of roof terraces is included in the new development, as well as amenity spaces such as cycle storage and a gym and yoga studio.
The Herald reported earlier this year that Clearbell Property Partners IV, a fund managed by Clearbell Capital, had appointed Edinburgh-based construction and property consultant Thomas & Adamson to provide cost management services.
The project brief is for a full back to frame refurbishment and extension to the back of the site in order to provide 151,000 sq ft of Grade A office space.
It is expected to be completed in 2025.
The "distinctive form" of the glazing bays will be retained. However, the building will gain “a whole new envelope in order to achieve the thermal comfort levels required of a net zero building”.
The existing building was constructed in 1976 as the former Scottish Amicable Life Assurance Society HQ before becoming lettable office space in 1996.
The plan states: “The renewed office building will be an attractive improvement to the central business district and Blythswood area of Glasgow city centre, aligning with Glasgow City Council’s aspirations to establish a modernised identity to the area.”
The project team also includes Sheppard Robson archtiects and Woolgar Hunter structural engineers.
