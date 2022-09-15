By Ian McConnell

Ayrshire-based Urquhart Opticians has taken over the former Yullis of Lanark practice.

The deal follows the retirement of Derick Doris, who had owned the Lanark practice for 20 years.

Urquhart, which has practices in Eaglesham and Strathaven as well as across Ayrshire, highlighted its continuing “expansion programme along the west coast of Scotland, with a focus on market towns”, as it announced the Yullis deal.

Business development executive Yvette Brown said: “We’re excited to be expanding in Lanark and looking forward to getting to know the patients and becoming part of the community.”

Urquhart Opticians was founded by Robert Urquhart in 1916, with the first practice in Dreghorn.

Managing director Peter Telfer took over in 2015, alongside long-time friend and clinical director Alistair Duff.