A SCOTTISH shipyard is "to deliver first-class frigates" to Poland after securing two new warship contracts.
Babcock International in Rosyth is linking with shipyards in Poland to produce new frigates under the Polish government's MIECZNIK programme.
The firm was also earlier this year chosen as the platform design provider and technology partner for the new country's frigate programme.
Babcock is supporting the build of three Arrowhead 140 frigates in Polish shipyards.
Babcock, leading the UK Type 31 programme, hailed the start of construction of the first of five Royal Navy frigates at Rosyth earlier this year.
Babcock will share its technology, engineering expertise and industry know-how with PGZ SA, PGZ SW and Remontowa Shipbuilding.
A class design contract and the transfer of knowledge and technology framework agreement respectively support the further development of the programme, and boost shipbuilding capability in Poland to deliver its MIECZNIK, or Swordfish, vessels.
David Lockwood, Babcock chief executive, said: “Our work in Poland builds on the shared interests of the NATO countries.
"Babcock will deliver first-class frigates that will contribute significantly to the sovereign defence capability in Poland.
“We look forward to building on our close working relationship with the PGZ-MIECZNIK Consortium.”
The firm said the contracts "underpin the strong economic and trade relations between the United Kingdom and Poland".
Earlier this year Babcock supported the opening of a new PGZ SA Project Management Office in Gdynia in Poland, that will manage the in-country delivery of the country’s MIECZNIK frigate programme.
