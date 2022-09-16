The University of St Andrews has been named the second-best University in the UK, rated higher than one of the Oxbridge universities for the second year running.

The Fife educational insitution - where Prince William studied - was named the best university in the UK last year but dropped one place in the overall rankings though it still remains ahead of Cambridge.

St Andrews stayed at the number one spot in Scotland in a national league table, which will be published in the 96-page 2023 edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide on Sunday.

In second place in Scotland came the University of Edinburgh, which was ranked 10th UK-wide, and third position went to the University of Glasgow, ranked 14th in Britain.

Earlier this year it was announced that the Queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, will attend St Andrews University to study English, after receiving her A-level results.

Lady Louise – the 18-year-old daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex – will begin her degree course in September, following in the footsteps of the newly-named Prince and Princess of Wales, who met at the university while Kate was studying history of art and William geography.

PA

Louise Windsor

Oxford was named the best university in the UK.

St Andrews University was also named Scottish University of the Year in the publication.

Results show 87% of students go to “high-skilled jobs or study”.

The establishment also beat all other universities in Scotland in the national student survey for teaching quality (84%) and student experience (80.5%).

The publication provides rankings for UK universities using data published in the last two months, and an overview of higher education in Britain.

It includes profiles on 135 universities.

Zoe Thomas, principal author of the guide, said: “St Andrews is the best performing university in Scotland and is second-top across the UK, keeping Cambridge in third place.

“It scores exceptionally well on student satisfaction and graduate employment, and has earned the well-deserved accolade of Scottish University of the Year.”

In fourth and fifth place in Scotland came the University of Strathclyde and the University of Aberdeen, respectively.