The University of St Andrews has been named the second-best University in the UK, rated higher than one of the Oxbridge universities for the second year running.
The Fife educational insitution - where Prince William studied - was named the best university in the UK last year but dropped one place in the overall rankings though it still remains ahead of Cambridge.
St Andrews stayed at the number one spot in Scotland in a national league table, which will be published in the 96-page 2023 edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide on Sunday.
In second place in Scotland came the University of Edinburgh, which was ranked 10th UK-wide, and third position went to the University of Glasgow, ranked 14th in Britain.
READ MORE: Anger over Glasgow professor’s ‘female brain’ image
Earlier this year it was announced that the Queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, will attend St Andrews University to study English, after receiving her A-level results.
Lady Louise – the 18-year-old daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex – will begin her degree course in September, following in the footsteps of the newly-named Prince and Princess of Wales, who met at the university while Kate was studying history of art and William geography.
Louise Windsor
Oxford was named the best university in the UK.
St Andrews University was also named Scottish University of the Year in the publication.
Results show 87% of students go to “high-skilled jobs or study”.
The establishment also beat all other universities in Scotland in the national student survey for teaching quality (84%) and student experience (80.5%).
READ MORE: Oxford University leader critical of promotion rules
The publication provides rankings for UK universities using data published in the last two months, and an overview of higher education in Britain.
It includes profiles on 135 universities.
Zoe Thomas, principal author of the guide, said: “St Andrews is the best performing university in Scotland and is second-top across the UK, keeping Cambridge in third place.
“It scores exceptionally well on student satisfaction and graduate employment, and has earned the well-deserved accolade of Scottish University of the Year.”
In fourth and fifth place in Scotland came the University of Strathclyde and the University of Aberdeen, respectively.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here