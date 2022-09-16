Large parts of the country are set to grind to a halt on Monday as the nation observes the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

There could be panic-buying scenes reminiscent of the Great Toilet Roll Plundering of 2020 with shops set to shut for the service at Westminster Abbey.

While many are keen to pay their respects - or just have a day off - the unexpected bank holiday will cause disruption for numerous households.t

Some will still have to travel for work, others will have to hastily arrange childcare and some families will be concerned over whether shops will be open on the day.

Here is what will be affected across Scotland as the royal funeral takes place.

Supermarkets

Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl have all announced they will close for the day.

Tesco will close its larger stores but Tesco Express stores in city centres will be open from 5pm until their regular closing time, while ASDA will close all stores at midnight on September 19 and reopen them at 5pm.

Sainsbury's will close all of its stores but selected convenience outlets will be open from 5pm until regular closing time.

All Morrisons stores will be closed.

Schools

All schools and nurseries will be shut on Monday.

GPs

NHS Scotland has left it up to individual health boards to decide on their approach.

Some areas of the country had a bank holiday on Monday already, with NHS Ayrshire and Arran and NHS Lothian saying they were following plans for a public holiday already in place.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it was putting plans into place so that “scheduled appointments can continue as planned wherever possible”.

GP practices in NHS Forth Valley will be taking the public holiday, but operations, day case procedures and outpatient appointments will go ahead as planned.

NHS Grampian said all planned care activity, including surgery, will be proceeding as scheduled.

It's been decided that 'time critical' appointments will continue in the Western Isles.

Food banks

A number of Trussell Trust food banks will close, but the decision has been left up to each area.

The following food banks will be closed: Midlothian, Falkirk, Dunfermline, Dingwall, Inverness, Aberdeenshire North, Glenrothes, East Lothian, Glasgow SE, Hamilton and District, Edinburgh SE, Lochaber, Rutherglen and Cambuslang, Dundee and Angus, North Ayrshire.

Bin collections

A number of local authorities have not had proper waste collection for weeks due to strike action, and some will be affected by Monday's service.

Glasgow City Council has announced that household bin collections will not go ahead as scheduled on the 19th.

Edinburgh City Council say there will be no special uplifts and household waste recycling centres will close, but Aberdeen City Council say that services will continue as normal.

In Dundee council area, collections planned for Monday will now be on Tuesday with a knock-on effect for the rest of the week.

Ferries

All Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services will be operating as normal.

Trains

ScotRail will be running a normal timetable on the day of the funeral.

Buses

A number of Stagecoach bus routes will be operating to a reduced 'Sunday service'.

These include Stagecoach West Scotland which covers Glasgow, Ayrshire, and Dumfries & Galloway; Stagecoach East Scotland covering Fife, Perthshire, and Dundee & Angus; and Stagecoach Bluebird in Aberdeenshire.

Stagecoach Highlands will run a normal service, and buses will run a normal weekday service in the Shetlands and Western Isles.

In addition First Glasgow, First Aberdeen, McGills and Lothian Buses will all be running reduced services.

Pubs

Wetherspoons has said most of its pubs will not open at the usual time of 11am, but will instead open at 1pm after the funeral service has ended.

Stonegate has said it will keep pubs open as usual.

Post offices

Royal Mail services will be suspended but post offices may be open.

The 114 Crown Post Offices will be shut but around 4,000 of the 11,000 post offices across the UK are expected to remain open.

Cinemas

Cineworld, Showcase and ODEON cinemas will be closed for the funeral.

Vue cinemas will be showing the service for free but buying snacks will not be allowed.

Sports centres

Approaches will vary based on whether facilities are council-run, run by a governing body or private.

Council centres will not be open.

The Lawn Tennis Association has said "the decision on whether to open or not is for individual venues to take" while venues run by SportScotland are likely to be closed.