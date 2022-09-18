A SCOTTISH shipyard has secured significant contracts to provide warships to Europe.
Babcock International, which has also started building the first of five Royal Navy frigates at Rosyth under UK Type 31 programme, is supporting the construction of three vessels marketed as Arrowhead 140 frigates in Polish shipyards.
David Lockwood, Babcock chief executive, said: “Driven by innovation and backed by heritage, the Arrowhead 140 frigate has British ingenuity and engineering at its core.
“But above all, we are looking forward to working with Poland as it develops and grows its shipbuilding capability, creating real social and economic benefits for the country.
"As well as delivering a first-class frigate that will contribute significantly to the sovereign defence capability of Poland, this is a demonstrable commitment to a long-term industrial relationship between the UK and Poland.”
'Big four no more’ as Aldi pushes industry giant aside
ALDI has broken into the UK grocery industry’s top four for the first time, underlining consumers’ appetite for more competitive pricing as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.
The German discounter expanded its share of the UK grocery market to 9.3 per cent over the 12 weeks to September 4, allowing it to displace Wm Morrison as the country’s fourth largest supermarket.
Omega to pursue UK Government for losses on Covid test contract
THE chief executive of embattled healthcare company Omega Diagnostics has paid tribute to his predecessor Colin King for his “honourable” management through a tumultuous year that forced a change of leadership at the business.
The comments from Jag Grewal came as Omega confirmed that discussions are continuing about the return of upfront payments of £2.5 million to the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) as part of an ill-fated contract to supply the UK Government with Covid testing kits.
Scottish economy slides into reverse
SCOTLAND’S private-sector economy contracted in August for the first time in 18 months, a key survey shows.
Royal Bank of Scotland’s business activity index for Scotland, which measures manufacturing and services output, fell from 50.2 in July to 47.8 in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, dropping below the 50 no-change mark for the first time since February last year.
UK economic activity at a glance ...
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article