A SCOTTISH shipyard has secured significant contracts to provide warships to Europe.

Babcock International, which has also started building the first of five Royal Navy frigates at Rosyth under UK Type 31 programme, is supporting the construction of three vessels marketed as Arrowhead 140 frigates in Polish shipyards.

David Lockwood, Babcock chief executive, said: “Driven by innovation and backed by heritage, the Arrowhead 140 frigate has British ingenuity and engineering at its core.

“But above all, we are looking forward to working with Poland as it develops and grows its shipbuilding capability, creating real social and economic benefits for the country.

Babcock will share its technology, engineering expertise and industry know-how with PGZ SA, PGZ SW and Remontowa Shipbuilding.

"As well as delivering a first-class frigate that will contribute significantly to the sovereign defence capability of Poland, this is a demonstrable commitment to a long-term industrial relationship between the UK and Poland.”

'Big four no more’ as Aldi pushes industry giant aside

ALDI has broken into the UK grocery industry’s top four for the first time, underlining consumers’ appetite for more competitive pricing as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

It breaks the long-term stranglehold of the supermarket sector by the industry’s traditional giants, Tesco, J Sainsbury, Asda and Morrisons, leading Kantar to declare that the 'big four is no more'.

The German discounter expanded its share of the UK grocery market to 9.3 per cent over the 12 weeks to September 4, allowing it to displace Wm Morrison as the country’s fourth largest supermarket.

​Omega to pursue UK Government for losses on Covid test contract

THE chief executive of embattled healthcare company Omega Diagnostics has paid tribute to his predecessor Colin King for his “honourable” management through a tumultuous year that forced a change of leadership at the business.

The agreement eventually lapsed in late 2021, pushing Omega’s share price into freefall and paving the way to Mr King’s departure.

The comments from Jag Grewal came as Omega confirmed that discussions are continuing about the return of upfront payments of £2.5 million to the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) as part of an ill-fated contract to supply the UK Government with Covid testing kits.

Scottish economy slides into reverse

SCOTLAND’S private-sector economy contracted in August for the first time in 18 months, a key survey shows.

Inflows of new work fell for a second consecutive month, with the rate of decline accelerating, according to the Royal Bank PMI (purchasing managers’ index) report.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s business activity index for Scotland, which measures manufacturing and services output, fell from 50.2 in July to 47.8 in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, dropping below the 50 no-change mark for the first time since February last year.

UK economic activity at a glance ...

​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇