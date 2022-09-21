SCOTTISH law firm Gilson Gray has expanded its financial services arm with the acquisition of North Berwick-based Wallace Financial Planning, in a seven-figure deal, and plans further deals in coming months.
The law firm has made the acquisition of the financial adviser through its Gilson Gray Financial Management arm.
It declared the acquisition is the “first step in GGFM’s growth strategy” and increases its assets under management by 20%.
The move also adds wealth management expertise to Gilson Gray’s existing legal and property services in East Lothian, the law firm added.
Scott Wallace, the former owner of Wallace Financial Planning, is joining GGFM as a financial adviser.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The good, the bad and the ugly from Truss & Co.
Gilson Gray noted Mr Wallace had more than 25 years’ industry experience and local knowledge of North Berwick – “where he was born and raised”.
The law firm added that Mr Wallace would be responsible for advising its existing private clients as well as those who are "joining the GGFM fold".
Wallace Financial Planning will re-brand to become part of GGFM, but retain its current office premises in North Berwick, Gilson Gray said.
Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “The acquisition of Wallace Financial Planning is the first of what we hope will be a series of deals in the months ahead that will significantly enhance our wealth management footprint across Scotland.”
He added: “Scott’s success in establishing a trusted and client-focused service shows his dedication to helping his clients achieve their financial objectives. This approach is a perfect match to Gilson Gray’s business philosophy.
“We are looking forward to delivering even stronger service to our clients and cementing our position in East Lothian as the go-to adviser for legal, property, and financial services. Our aim is to offer the local community a full range of services that would typically only be available in cities.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here