The site of the former Nye Bevan House in Glasgow, described as the “largest available development site in the city centre”, has been put up for sale.

Global real estate adviser CBRE has announced the launch to market of the 1.28-acre site at 20 India Street in Glasgow. The former Nye Bevan House was used by Strathclyde Regional Council and then by Glasgow City Council.

Nye Bevan House was demolished in 2015 with the site cleared to make way for new development.

CBRE said the site is now available for sale or long-term let.

It is marketing the site on behalf of City Property Glasgow (Investments) LLP, which owns and manages a diverse portfolio of around 1,800 commercial properties in the city.

Initial feasibility studies have been undertaken by "internationally renowned" architect Hawkins Brown, highlighting a "range of transformational redevelopment opportunities for the site", CBRE noted.

Andy Cunningham, head of advisory and transaction services at CBRE Scotland, said: “20 India Street offers a rare chance to secure the largest development site in one of Glasgow’s best-connected locations. It is a major opportunity for a developer to create a new sense of place in an area with so much potential. We anticipate a huge level of demand, likely from residential, student accommodation and office developers, now the site is available.”

The site is located yards away from Charing Cross railway station and is close to prominent developments including ScottishPower’s 220,000 sq ft headquarters, Starwood Capital’s 172,000 sq ft St Vincent Plaza development and Moda Living’s build-to-rent development on the former Strathclyde Police HQ, CBRE added.

The real estate adviser sold an adjacent building called Portcullis House, located at 21 India Street, in 2020 on behalf of Mapley, which is due to be demolished for redevelopment. It was purchased by Watkin Jones, which plans to create a new build-to-rent and co-living development, subject to planning.

Allan McDonald, asset maximisation manager at City Property Glasgow (Investments) LLP, said: “We are delighted to be working with CBRE on bringing 20 India Street to the market. This area of the city has seen major investment over the last few years, and it is anticipated that this site will attract substantial interest from developers. We look forward to playing a part in a further significant development in this area.”

Offers are being invited for a long leasehold or heritable title in the site.