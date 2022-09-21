EVELYN Partners, the wealth management and professional services group created from the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson, has announced that it has agreed terms for new landmark offices in Glasgow.
The move by the group will physically bring its Glasgow teams together in a single location that will support its growth plans in Scotland, it said.
The firm said that "the merged group has deep roots in Glasgow" with Smith & Williamson having been founded in the city in 1881.
The business, which looks after £52.7 billion of assets for its wealth management clients and £10 billion for its fund governance and administration clients, is taking 30,000 sq ft of space at 177 Bothwell Street, making it the second largest office in the group after its new headquarters in Gresham Street, London.
Some 350 staff will move into the new premises from two existing office locations in St Vincent Street, while the space agreed will also allow for further expansion.
The 177 Bothwell Street development, which is thought to be the only office block in Scotland with a rooftop running track, has been "designed to meet excellent standards of environmental sustainability and efficiency, supporting the group’s commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse emissions in its corporate organisational footprint.
Evelyn Partners said it is "well-placed to support clients with both their personal financial affairs and their business interests".
The group’s personal wealth management services include financial planning, investment management and personal tax advice, while for businesses it provides assurance and accounting, business tax advice, employee benefits, forensic advice, fund governance, fund administration, recovery and restructuring and transaction services.
Paul Frame, regional managing partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Evelyn Partners, said: “Our new offices will provide a first-class working environment for our staff based in Glasgow and supports our ambitious plans for continued expansion in Scotland. The building’s location in the city centre, close to excellent transport links, makes it convenient for our clients to meet with our specialist teams and attend events.”
Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, said: “Evelyn Partners is a great addition to our occupier line-up at 177 Bothwell Street – we look forward to welcoming the team to the building, once their fit-out work has completed.
"The strength and depth of our occupiers underlines the quality of 177 Bothwell Street, particularly its sustainability and wider ESG features, with so many blue chip, forward-thinking brands planning to operate from the building.”
